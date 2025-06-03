SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball

Nepal managed to pull off a heist against Scotland in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match 74 at Dundee, winning the match on the final ball of the contest in pursuit of 297. However, the win off the final ball was too dramatic, check video below.

SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball
SCO vs NEP last ball given wide (Photo Credit:X@7cricket)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 03, 2025 12:32 PM IST

Nepal managed to pull off a heist against Scotland in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match 74 at Dundee, winning the match on the final ball of the contest in pursuit of 297. However, the win off the final ball was too dramatic, as Nepal needed one off one, with one wicket in hand. And in an anticlimactic manner, Mark Watt ended up bowling a wide. Interestingly, Rijan Dhakal was run out at the batter's end, but the umpire had already called the delivery a wide as the Scotland players celebrated without noticing the on-field official's decision. Nepal Beats Scotland by One Wicket in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Karan KC and Kushal Bhurtel's Brilliant Half-Centuries Help NEP Register Thrilling Victory.

Final Ball Win For Nepal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 7Cricket (@7cricket)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

