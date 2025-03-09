Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was seen enjoying the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9. Fans spotted the Indian spinner watching the IND vs NZ match alongside RJ Mahvash amidst rumours of his divorce with Dhanashree Verma and pictures of the two chatting and enjoying the game went viral on social media. Taking to social media, Vivek Oberoi shared a picture of him, his son posing with Yuzvendra Chahal and also a video where he was seen seated in front of the spinner and RJ Mahvash. In the video, he asked Yuzvendra Chahal if India would win to which the latter responded, "Aaram se" (With ease). Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash in Dubai Watching India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Fans React.

Vivek Oberoi Watches IND vs NZ Final With Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash

Spin master @yuzi_chahal in our box, spinning the winning energy for team India, cheering with us! Thank you bro for being an inspiration to so many young cricketers.#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/UWKOetz9MN — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 9, 2025

