As India take on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at Dubai, star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted in the stands of the stadium watching the match alongside RJ Mahvash. Chahal is not part of the Team India squad and is present in the stadium as a spectator. This is not the first time Chahal and Rj Mahvash was spotted together. They were seen together in pictures before which sparked their dating rumours. Although Mahvash refuted the dating rumours through a social media post. Chahal was recently reported to be separated from his wife Dhanashree Verma and undergoing a divorce process. RJ Mahvash Slams 'Baseless' Speculations of Dating Yuzvendra Chahal Amid Indian Cricketer's Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma (See Instagram Story).

Yuzi chahal with Rj Mahvash 😭😭 cameraman never disappoints.😂 pic.twitter.com/KnUSLi7ki3 — MSDian PIYUSH 🇮🇳 (@piyush_ranjan11) March 9, 2025

Bringing Rj Mahvash to watch a cricket match in CT Final when India is playing means it's obvious that Yuzi Chahal wants everyone to see who he is with right now, then what was all those sad cryptic posts on Insta? Just to gain sympathy onthe internet. — Aditya (@adityakumar480) March 9, 2025

Yuzi Chahal with RJ Mahvash at Dubai stadium enjoying CT25 final pic.twitter.com/SN79Rjr3tN — Sukham 𝕏 (@LionsDenPBKS) March 9, 2025

