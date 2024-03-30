Sachin Tendulkar was left impressed after watching a video of a young girl from Kashmir playing cricket. In a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, the Master Blaster took to retweet the video, which showed the little girl, named Hurmat Irshad Bhat, playing some good cricket shots. While sharing the video, the cricket legend wrote, "Always good to see young girls playing cricket. Watching videos like these brings a smile to my face." Tendulkar had been to Kashmir recently, where he played street cricket with the locals and met para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone. Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Inspirational Story With Young Athletes From Mann Deshi Champions Program.

Sachin Tendulkar in Awe After Watching Video of Young Girl Playing Cricket

Always good to see young girls playing cricket. Watching videos like these brings a smile to my face. https://t.co/LaQv9ymWRx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 30, 2024

