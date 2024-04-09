Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer engaged in a heartwarming interaction with kids in Lucknow. In a video that went viral on social media, the former Australian cricket team head coach was seen waving at little children on the road while he was seated in his car. Langer's LSG started their IPL 2024 campaign with a defeat but bounced back in remarkable form, winning their next three matches. In their last match, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans for the first time in IPL history. KL Rahul and his team are placed third on the IPL 2024 points table. KL Rahul Defends 160 Plus Total for 13th Time As Lucknow Super Giants Captain, Achieves Feat During LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Clash.

LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Interacts With Kids

LSG Chief Coach Justin Langer winning hearts 💕 & spreading smiles 😊 in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/f2RHu95SE4 — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) April 9, 2024

