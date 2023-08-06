During the first innings of the second T20I, West Indies player, Kyle Mayers, attempted a direct throw that accurately hit the stumps and resulted in the wicket of India batsman, Suryakumar Yadav. In a viral video, we can see that Suryakumar Yadav, who was in the process of taking a quick single, fell short of his crease as the throw from Mayers directly hits the stumps like a bull's eye.

Kyle Mayers Nails A Stunning Direct Hit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)