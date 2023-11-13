The final set of tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final will be available for purchase on November 13, from 08:00 pm onwards. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets online for final will be available on official ticketing website, https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Meet Four Semifinalists..

Buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Tickets Online

The countdown has begun for the #CWC23 summit clash 🏟️ One final opportunity awaits for you to witness the ultimate Final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium! 🙌 Tickets go LIVE today at 8:00 PM IST ⏰ Get your tickets here to watch history in the making… pic.twitter.com/iGVu8PebdS — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2023

