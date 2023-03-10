While Australian batters were making Indian bowlers put extra effort to get their wickets, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja seemed to be in a funny mood when cameras caught him doing 'umpiring' on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia. It was during an over by Ravichandran Ashwin when Cameron Green, the batter, missed a delivery and KS Bharat behind him took off the stumps. He then appealed and Jadeja was seen in the place of the square-leg umpire. The all-rounder then made the third-umpire signal and also showed out. Ravi Ashwin Becomes India's Leading Wicket-Taker Against Australia, Achieves Historic Feat With Six-Wicket Haul on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

Jadeja Turns Umpire

