Ravi Ashwin became India's leading wicket-taker against Australia, achieving this feat on Day 2 of the 4th Test against Steve Smith's men in Ahmedabad. Ashwin, who took six wickets for India on a flat pitch, also got to his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests and now has 113 Tests wickets, the joint-most by a bowler in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. His 6/91 was also his 26th fifer in Tests at home, the most by any bowler. Cameron Green Scores Maiden Test Hundred, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

Ravi Ashwin's 'Special Feat'

