Cameron Green scored his second consecutive half-century in IPL 2023, achieving this feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match on Saturday, April 22. The Australian star smashed four fours and two sixes to reach the mark off 38 balls. Earlier, he had scored a half-century in Mumbai Indians' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Cameron Green Scores Half-Century

