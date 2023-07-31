India will take the stage alongside Ireland for a three-match T20I series, starting August 18. BCCI has announced the squad for the series and the T20I leg will mark the return of Jasprit Bumrah. Moreover, Bumrah has been appointed as the leader of the troops for the encounter against the Irish side. The announcement of Bumrah returning to the side as a skipper has created a lot of buzz on social media. India's Squad for Ireland T20Is Announced; Jasprit Bumrah Returns, to Lead Men in Blue in Three-Match Series

Here's How Fans Have Reacted :

Jasprit Bumrah leading the team is a relief to see !!

Jasprit Bumrah leading the team is a relief to see♥️🙌 means he may play all T20Is Rinku Jitesh to make their debuts hopefully! Good to see Washi Sundar too 🙌 Another good squad announced https://t.co/fLESBHvCbI — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) July 31, 2023

Welcome Back Bumrah!! Grand welcome As Captain Of India Team

Welcome Back Bumrah!! Fully Fit 🔥 grand welcome As Captain Of India Team For ireland tour !! World'cricket missed you ❤️🔥#Bumrah https://t.co/mcaAY70AT5 — SHubham TRipathi (@SHubham_indian8) July 31, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah is back in style !

Jasprit Bumrah is back with style 💙 https://t.co/YdGyp0LeyM

— Mumbai Indians Fanatics KA (@MIFanaticsKA) July 31, 2023

Captain Boom !

Warrrrraaaa Squad Captain Booooommm Jitesh, Rinku, Tilak 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/dZCQOyHb18 — Flawless Fraud (@PrAnAychArAn9) July 31, 2023

Man! What a return!

Man! What a return! From nowhere to directly leading the team. https://t.co/nygBCZBKw7 — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) July 31, 2023

Ate hi captain waah!

Ate hi captain waah! https://t.co/an7twDkubZ — Akash Deshpande (@akashd7781) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)