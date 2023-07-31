Finally after a while, Jasprit Bumrah is back from injury and he is all set to lead Indian cricket team in T20Is in the tour of Ireland as regular captain Hardik Pandya gets rested for the tour in preparation for his ODI stint. Prasidh Krishna is another player who is back from injury after a long time and set to resume action. Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the other notable names in the squad who will get a chance to cement their place in the T20I playing XI. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is all set to captain Indian cricket team in the Asian Games 2023, also finds place. One of the most notable developments was Shivam Dube staging a comeback. 'Captain Booooommm' Fans React After Jasprit Bumrah Returns to India's Squad for Ireland T20Is And That Too As Skipper!

India's Squad for Ireland T20Is Announced

NEWS 🚨- @Jaspritbumrah93 to lead #TeamIndia for Ireland T20Is. Team - Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep… — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)