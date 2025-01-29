As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, the official broadcasters have released a new promotional video featuring former India captain MS Dhoni. In the video, Dhoni, whose last major ICC title win was the Champions Trophy 2013, discusses how all matches of the CT 2025 will be a do-or-die contest and how the former India skipper will need DRS, Dhoni Refrigeration System, to view all the action. The ICC CT 2025 gets underway on February 19. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

DRS - Dhoni Refrigeration System

Captain Cool on the field 😌 Captain Cool as a fan 🥵 With every match do-or-die in the #ChampionsTrophy, even @msdhoni needs a DRS (Dhoni Refrigeration System) to beat the heat! 👊 📺 #ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar STARTS WED, 19 FEB 2025! | #CaptainNotSoCool pic.twitter.com/nv1XXZoHht — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 29, 2025

