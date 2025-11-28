Fans were in for an MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli reunion after the two were spotted together at the former's residence in Ranchi. Virat Kohli returned to India a few days ago for the IND vs SA 2025 ODI series that is set to start on November 30 in Ranchi and ahead of the three-match affair, he and other Indian cricketers were hosted by MS Dhoni at his residence. After dinner, MS Dhoni was seen driving Virat Kohli back to the team hotel and this left fans in awe. The video of MS Dhoni driving to drop Virat Kohli to the team hotel went viral in no time. After suffering a 0-2 whitewash at the hands of South Africa, India will look for redemption and bounce back in the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025, which will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. India vs South Africa 2025: Virat Kohli Arrives in Ranchi Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI.

MS Dhoni Drops Virat Kohli Back to Team Hotel After Dinner at Ranchi Residence

MS Dhoni driving and Virat Kohli sitting with him in front seat 😍💛 pic.twitter.com/A994WuL7Uo — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) November 27, 2025

Virat Kohli Arrives at MS Dhoni's Ranchi House

Virat Kohli at MS Dhoni house pic.twitter.com/2yopBzGjRO — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) November 27, 2025

