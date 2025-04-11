The fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium erupted into loud cheers as MS Dhoni returned as the Chennai Super Kings captain after 683 days, during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match on April 11. The 43-year-old was handed the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni lost the toss but the fans at the Chepauk went berserk, cheering hard for him as his turn came to speak. MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the IPL, winning five titles with CSK, the last of which came in 2023. MS Dhoni Becomes Oldest-Ever Captain in IPL at the Age of 43 Years and 278 Days, Achieves Feat While Taking Charge as Chennai Super Kings Skipper During CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Chennai Crowd Roars as MS Dhoni Returns as CSK Captain

The moment everyone has been waiting for... 💛 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/YPwDLdrTqi #IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/jGdClr7Vs9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2025

