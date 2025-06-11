India national cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar shared a post on his social media on June 11. In the post, the star all-rounder poses alongside young sensation Sai Sudharsan in the Team India's Test Kit ahead of the five-match Test series against the England national cricket team, starting June 20. Washington Sundar captioned the post: "Chennai flair, Indian wear 🤍." Below is Washington Sundar's X (formerly Twitter) post. India National Cricket Team Starts Preparations in England Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Washington Sundar Poses Alongside Sai Sudharsan

