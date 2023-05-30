Chennai Super Kings had a special 'puja' performed for the IPL 2023 trophy at Thiyagaraya Nagar Thirupati Temple a day after winning it. A picture of the IPL 2023 trophy being garlanded by a priest at the Thiyagaraya Nagar Thirupati temple has gone viral on social media. Chennai Super Kings won a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy with a victory over Gujarat Titans in a rain-shortened final in Ahmedabad. Ambati Rayudu in Tears After CSK Win IPL 2023 Title, Video Surfaces.

Special 'Puja' for IPL 2023 Trophy

Special Pooja for IPL Trophy by Chennai Super Kings in Thiyagaraya Nagar Thirupati Temple. pic.twitter.com/Fmqdn3wiCq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 30, 2023

IPL 2023 Trophy Arrives From Ahmedabad

From Ahmedabad ⁦@IPL⁩ cup arrives in Tnagar TTD temple! pic.twitter.com/7s2jAivDwM — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) May 30, 2023

