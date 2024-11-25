It was not a close bidding race, but the other IPL teams gave up Chennai Super Kings didn't back down and decided to invest INR 55 lakh in the wicketkeeper-batsman Vansh Bedi. It can be seen as an interesting signing for the former IPL champions. They invested some amount of money to improve their squad depth. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Pravin Dubey Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh, Delhi Capitals Have Ajay Mandal at INR 30 Lakh.

Vansh Bedi in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)