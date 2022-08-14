Cheteshwar Pujara smashed two consecutive centuries for Sussex in the Royal London Cup 2022 after he scored 174 off 131 balls today against Surrey today, August 14. The right hander, who hit a century against Warwickshire in the last match, scored another blistering knock to reach his second century in a row today. The Indian Test batsman has amassed 367 runs so far in the Royal London Club Cup.

Check the Tweet:

Back-to-back centuries for Cheteshwar Pujara 💯💯 He's scored 367 runs @ 91.75 in five Royal London Cup innings for Sussex 👏 pic.twitter.com/wmBc6RM0l6 — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) August 14, 2022

