It took Cheteshwar Pujara 38 deliveries to score his first run in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The right-handed batsman came to bat at the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket.

Pujara is finally off the mark after 36 deliveries. In the 2018 Wanderers Test, he faced 53 balls before scoring, and ended with a crucial fifty. Playing the waiting game ⏳#WTCFinal2021 #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/mY7NWkLfBa — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) June 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)