Chris Gayle shared wishes to India on Republic Day 2022 while revealing that he received a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love."

Here's His Post:

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

