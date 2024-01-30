Cricketer Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a hospital in Agartala and admitted after he complained of a burning sensation in his throat and mouth. Mayank Agarwal is out of danger as per some reports. Mayank played an important role in his side Karnataka's 29-run victory over Tripura in the recent Ranji Trophy clash. Despite being not selected for India's cricket team Mayank is performing very well in domestic cricket. Jay Shah to Ditch ACC Chief Post for ICC Chairmanship? Reports Indicate BCCI Secretary Aiming for Top Post in Cricket's Governing Body.

Mayank Agarwal Admitted to ICU

JUST IN : Mayank Agarwal has been admitted in ICU after complaining of burning sensation in mouth and throat while he was boarding a flight. - Reports says he is out of danger, get well soon Mayank! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OiLoXsqhw — Cric Point (@RealCricPoint) January 30, 2024

