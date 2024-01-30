Although the official agenda at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meet that is being held in Bali does not include discussions about the election. Jay Shah is currently serving as the president of the ACC, a position that rotates among full members every two years. He is in the midst of his second two-year term, but his continuation depends on his potential move to the independent role of International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman. The elections for the ICC Chairman are set for November 2024 and the outcome of the ACC meeting will likely offer insights into leadership roles in world cricket. Musheer Khan Scores Second Century in ICC U19 World Cup 2024, Achieves Feat During India vs New Zealand Under-19 Match.

Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, is a contender for the position of chairman at the International Cricket Council (ICC). A Cricbuzz report suggests that Shah might step down from his current role as the president of the ACC to participate in the upcoming ICC chairman election scheduled for November 2024.

If Shah decides to enter the ICC chairman election, he will need to step down from his role as ACC president, as the ICC chairman position is an independent role. During the two-day conclave in Bali, many important decisions will be made. The Annual General Meetings (AGM) is slated with the presence of all members of the continental association, including Jay Shah. Various factors will be closely observed concerning the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary. ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings: Deepti Sharma Rises to Second Position; Beth Mooney Reclaims Top Spot in Batters.

Among the key topics of discussion, the choice of venue for the upcoming Asia Cup is a major agenda. As per Cricbuzz, the next edition is expected to be in the T20 format, and contenders like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman are under consideration to host the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).