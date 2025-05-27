Royal Challengers Bengaluru produce on of the best performances in their IPL history as they qualify for IPL 2025 qualifier 1 by ensuring a finish in the top two. Chasing 228, at one point they looked down and out but Jitesh Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 85 runs off 33 balls to take RCB over the finishing line. RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. First time in the season, Rishabh Pant played at his best scoring a brilliant 118* and with support from Mitchell Marsh took LSG to a strong 227/3. Chasing it, Royal Challengers Bengaluru started well, lost their way in the mid by losing a few wickets but came back strong with Jitesh in charge and Mayank Agarwal in support. It is a big win and sets RCB up on the way to the final. Digvesh Rathi Funny Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Spinner Try 'Mankading' Jitesh Sharma at Non-Striker's End During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter Qualifier 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)