Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieved a historic milestone after their record-breaking win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. RCB became the first franchise to win all their away matches in an IPL season. In the ongoing season, Bengaluru played seven away games and won all of them. Talking about the match, the Bengaluru-based franchise successfully chased down their highest-ever total in the history of the IPL. While chasing a monstrous target of 228 runs, RCB stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma slammed a blistering match-winning unbeaten knock of 85 off just 33 deliveries with the help of 14 boundaries, which guided Bengaluru to a memorable win. With this victory, RCB finished in second place in the points table. Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter Qualifier 1; Jitesh Sharma's Sensational 33-ball 85*, Virat Kohli's Half-Century Ensure RCB A Finish in Top Two Of IPL 2025 Points Table.

Historic Feat by RCB in IPL!

UNBEATEN AWAY! ❤️‍🔥 First IPL team to sweep the road clean. 💯 pic.twitter.com/87bewooCek — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2025

