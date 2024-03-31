Finally, after two games, crowd get the opportunity to see MS Dhoni for the first time this season with the bat in hand. In the last two games, Dhoni didn't get the opportunity to bat, but this time during the match against Delhi Capitals at Vizag, Dhoni walked out as the sixth wicket fell for CSK. Crowd erupted as he came out of the dressing room and walked to the crease. Fans loved to see the craze for him and made the video viral on social media. MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper to Complete 300 Dismissals in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During DC vs CSK IPL 2024.

Crowd Erupts As MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat in IPL 2024 For the First Time

