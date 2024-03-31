MS Dhoni is one of the few wicketkeepers, who introduced unorthodox style of keeping in cricket and gathered success with it. As he grabbed Prithvi Shaw's catch off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in IPL 2024 clash at Vizag, he completed 300 dismissals in T20s and also became the first wicketkeeper to achieve the feat. 'You Will Never Walk Alone' Poster With Inspirational Message For Rishabh Pant Spotted in the Stands of Vizag Stadium During DC vs CSK IPL 2024 (See Pic).

MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper to Complete 300 Dismissals in T20s

MS Dhoni becomes the FIRST ever wicketkeeper to take 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. pic.twitter.com/SJeKCSvqRP — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 31, 2024

