MS Dhoni is a fan favourite, needless to mention and is loved and adored by fans all over the country. Hence, the cameras follow him everywhere he goes. A video has recently gone viral where the Chennai Super Kings captain, looking dapper in a black blazer and formal outfit, was spotted smoking hookah at a party. While this left many fans surprised, it has to be recalled that a similar revelation was made by former Australia captain George Bailey, who had played under Dhoni's captaincy in the IPL. Bailey had shared that Dhoni would have a hookah set up in his room where he would have interactions with younger players. Dhoni will be leading CSK in IPL 2024. Whether this video is old or not, could not be verified. Adorable! MS Dhoni Enjoys Holidays in Dubai With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva (See Video and Pic).

