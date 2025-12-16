After going unsold in the opening round, India's Sarfaraz Khan came back in the second accelerated round, only for the Chennai Super Kings to buy the cricketer for INR 0.75 Crore. Sarfaraz has been in stellar form of late, scoring heaps of runs for Mumbai in the ongoing SMAT 2025-26, amassing 329 runs in seven matches, including a solitary hundred. Khan has played 50 IPL matches, scoring 585 runs with one half-century, having featured for franchises such as RCB, PBKS, and DC between 2015 and 2023. CSK Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Chennai Super Kings at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Sarfaraz Khan Sold to Chennai Super Kings

