CSK vs KKR funny memes went viral on social media after Chennai Super Kings suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on April 11. Batting first, CSK scored just 103/9, their lowest total at Chepauk and then went on to lose the match with 59 balls remaining, their heaviest defeat in terms of balls remaining. This was CSK's fifth straight defeat in IPL 2025 and with this, they languish in the ninth spot on the points table. On the contrary, Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways in style and jumped to the third spot on the IPL 2025 points table with three wins in six matches. Chennai Super Kings Suffer Their Biggest Defeat in Terms of Balls Remaining As Five-Time Champions Go Down by Eight Wickets to KKR in IPL 2025.
'CSK to Tree-SK'
It's time to change CSK name to Tree-SK 🌳😅
#CSKvsKKR #Thala #dhoni #fleming pic.twitter.com/IUD2YdeDXP
— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) April 11, 2025
'CSK Gifting Two Points to Every Team'
CSK giving 2 points to every team 😂#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/8WY7bzmpiq
— Binod (@wittybinod) April 11, 2025
Haha
Thala getting ready to bat in the 15th over with CSK 72/7 : pic.twitter.com/tsLSTizzHf
— House_of_Cricket (@Houseof_Cricket) April 11, 2025
'Dhoni Checking CSK's Green Earth Initiative'
Dhoni checking CSK’s Green Earth Initiative
#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/K9TfEQQRtk
— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) April 11, 2025
CSK Fans Right Now
Seeing My Franchise becomes 🤡 😩#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/YPjSLCK7ZJ
— Black cat (@Cat__offi) April 11, 2025
CSK Fans Despite MS Dhoni's Return as Captain
CSK fans #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/KIxLCVENji
— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 11, 2025
'CSK Fans From Ruturaj Gaikwad Captaincy to MS Dhoni Captaincy'
CSK fans going from Ruturaj captaincy to Dhoni captaincy expecting changes in results#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/vytLhYPAz3
— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) April 11, 2025
CSK Fans After Five Straight Losses
5 back to back losses for CSK #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/rNFmBd8UQ1
— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 11, 2025
Hilarious
Script writer of #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/qU5WPZ6JXQ
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 11, 2025
'At Least They Got Past 49'
THANKS CSK AT LEAST CROSSED 49 pic.twitter.com/xx8GQ9b5ci
— theboysthing (@theboysthing07) April 11, 2025
'CSK Team After This Performance'
CSK fans reaction on CSK loss 🥲#CSKvsKKR #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/RH2mS1C3zj
— Dogesh (@dogesh_bhai) April 11, 2025
'IPL Trophy to CSK This Year'
IPL trophy to CSK this year #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/hpCSnuwR13
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 11, 2025
