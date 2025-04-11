Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their biggest defeat in terms of balls remaining as lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in IPL 2025 on April 11. Chasing just 104 to win, KKR went past the finish line with 59 balls to spare. The five-time champions would have been expected to bounce back to winning ways in front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium with MS Dhoni returning as captain but everything went downhill for them. With the bat, CSK did not get any sort of momentum as they were restricted to just 103/9 with KKR's Sunil Narine picking up three wickets. With the ball, they weren't able to put KKR under pressure with the defending champions finishing off the chase in 10.1 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Sunil Narine's All-Round Performance, Bowlers Crush Five-Time Champions at Chepauk on MS Dhoni's Captaincy Return.

Chennai Super Kings Suffer Biggest Loss in Terms of Balls Remaining

A STATEMENT MADE BY #KKR 👊 5th defeat in a row, 3rd at Chepauk, and their biggest-ever loss in terms of balls remaining - a night to forget for #CSK! 🥵 Next up on #IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvGT | SAT, 12th APR, 2:30 PM LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/e3HOpByXGR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2025

