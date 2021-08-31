Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared a tweet to thank South African fast-bowler Dale Steyn for giving all the beautiful memories in the IPL as well as in the longest format of cricket. The Proteas star announced his retirement from the all formats of cricket on Tuesday via his Twitter handle. The franchise also congratulated him on his explicit career and extended best wishes to Steyn for the new chapter in his life.

Check Out RCB's Wishes for Dale Steyn:

Thank you for all the memories, legend!🤩 Congratulations on a magnificent career and best wishes for this next chapter in your life. 🙌🏻@DaleSteyn62 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/IVqIn5IfW5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)