Former England cricketer David Llyod has retired from cricket commentary after having worked with Sky Sports for close to 22 years. In a tweet, Lloyd mentioned that sharing the commentary box with Bill Lawry in 2013 was "real highlight." He also wrote that having worked alongside Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Shane Warner, Ian Smith and many others was a great pleasure.

