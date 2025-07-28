A trend that has taken the internet by storm is the 'Aura Farming' dance, which was starred by Rayyan Arkan Dikha, who performed the viral step Pacu Jalur boat race. Not to be left behind, an Indian Cricket Team fan was seen performing the 'Aura Farming' dance during Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester, to which former India cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri added his spice in the commentary box. The fan not only showcased his 'Aura Farming' skills, but also finished off his performance in style with the iconic 'Dab Step' ending. Check out the Indian cricket fan's 'Aura Farming' dance below. Aura Farming Boat Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika Viral Videos and Funny Memes: Indonesian Boat Racing Kid Gives Iconic Celebratory Move During Traditional Pacu Jalur Boat Race!

Fan Farming Aura in Manchester

