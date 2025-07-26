India showed a strong resistance on Day 4 of the India vs England fourth Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester as Shubman Gill and KL Rahul stitched a partnership of 174 runs after losing two wickets for none during India's second innings. They were trailing by 311 runs and the partnership has stabilised things for the time being thowing a new challenge in the path of England. After the Day 4, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak came to the press-conference and he confirmed that Rishabh Pant, despite his injury will bat on Day 5 when needed. Shubman Gill Becomes Highest Run-Getter As An Asian in A Test Series at England, Registers New Record By Crossing 650-Run Mark During IND vs ENG Tests.

Rishabh Pant Will Bat in Day 5 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025

Sitanshu Kotak: Wear and tear will be there on Day 5 pitch, but nothing else. Both today and tomorrow we need to take hour by hour and session by session. On umpires denying physio to Rahul: I don’t think umpire denied, he can’t say during the injury Source - Sahil_Malhotra1… pic.twitter.com/dYWJmszYL7 — Cricket iq desk 🏏 (@criciqdesk) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)