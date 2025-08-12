Star Pakistan national cricket team pacer Shaheen Afridi is not playing in the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, and is sitting on the bench in pain. As Shaheen Afridi was sitting outside, looking sad, former cricketer Ian Bishop, who was commenting on the match, revealed shocking yet surprising facts about the Pakistani bowler's injury. Bishop revealed that Shaheen Afridi broke his hand three times as a kid. Speaking about the injury, Bishop said, "The elbow doesn't necessarily straighten because of calcification from breaking the elbow three times, and over his career, it's been painful for him." He also revealed that Afridi's right arm "hyperextends" when compared to his bowling arm, which has "nothing wrong". Brandon King Dismissal Video: Watch Naseem Shah Dismiss West Indies Batter As He Nicks Off In Slips During WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025.

Ian Bishop Makes on Shaheen Afridi’s Injury:

Shaheen Shah Afridi the man you are, bearing the pain in silence... 🥹❤️‍🔥pic.twitter.com/ycosWsxNw9 — Kh4N PCT (@Kh4N_PCT) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)