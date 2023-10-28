David Warner is a complete entertainer, even when he is not batting. The Australian cricketer has a lot of love for Indian culture and cinema and it was on show once again as he performed the dance stops from Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie, during the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 28. In a video that has gone viral, Warner was seen pulling off the popular dance move near the boundary line, which drew a lot of cheers from the fans seated below. Earlier, the Pushpa actor had wished Warner on his birthday, a day ago. Lockie Ferguson Leaves Field Due to Achilles Injury During AUS vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Watch Video:

