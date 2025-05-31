Star Australia national cricket team opener David Warner has given his prediction on who would be winning the Indian Premier League 2025 final match. David Warner predicted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru might win the IPL 2025 final match, and clinch the trophy. The legendary T20 specialist batter David Warner also predicted the man of the match for IPL 2025, posting on his X account, replying to the question from a fan, "David, what do you think, who will be the champion of Tata IPL 2025?" . He thinks, his nation's pacer bowler Josh Hazelwood would be the player of the match in the IPL 2025 final, with RCB winning it. IPL 2025: AB de Villiers Backs His Former Franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru To End Title Drought, Says ‘This Will Be the Year for RCB’.

David Warner Predicts IPL 2025 Champion:

I think RCB and Josh hazelwood man of the match https://t.co/JUdTxak0hm — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 31, 2025

