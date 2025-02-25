Delhi Capitals' fantastic effort with the ball restricted Gujarat Giants to a low score of 127/9 in 20 overs in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 in Bengaluru. Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, and Annabel Sutherland bagged two wickets apiece. Titas Sandhu took one wicket, which helped the Capitals to restrict the Giants to a below-par score. For Gujarat, Bharti Fulmali's unbeaten 40 runs off 29 deliveries, including six boundaries guided Giants to a decent total. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: UP Warriorz in Third Spot After Dramatic Super Over Win; RCB Remain on Top Despite Defeat.

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Innings Update

