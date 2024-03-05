Table-toppers Delhi Capitals were put on to bat first by Mumbai Indians, hoping to repeat the result of the opening game of the tournament. Meg Lanning and Shefali Verma started the proceedings for the home side scoring at a rate of 10 runs per over in the first power play. Although Shefali Verma (28 runs) got out after back-to-back sixes, Meg Lanning kept the scoreboard moving. She scored her third fifty of the WPL 2024 before Pooja Vastrakar dismissed her. But the day belonged to Jemimah Rodrigues, who stroked every ball towards the boundary rope and raced to her fist fifty in no time. She remained not out on 69 runs putting a massive 193-run target for the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Haely Matthews, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail and Saika Ishaqu took one wicket each in the inning. Meg Lanning Scores Her Third Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W Match.

Delhi Capitals Score 192 Runs in First Innings Against Mumbai Indians in Game 12

Innings break! Fifties from Meg Lanning & Jemimah Rodrigues power @DelhiCapitals to a massive total of 192/4 🔥 We've got an engrossing chase ahead! Can @mipaltan do it❓ Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/NlmvrPq6yj#TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/7ASk478WLI — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)