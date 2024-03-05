Meg Lanning continued her good form in WPL 2024 by scoring yet another half-century, which was her third of the tournament during the DC-W vs MI-W match. The former Australian captain, leading Delhi Capitals, got to the mark off 36 deliveries, a knock that included six fours and two sixes. Lanning has been among the highest run-scorers of the tournament but unfortunately, could not add many more runs to her tally after her fifty as she was dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar in the same over. Smriti Mandhana Gives Deepti Sharma ‘A Taste of Her Own Medicine’, Leaves RCB Teammates in Splits During WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Meg Lanning Scores Half-Century

Third FIFTY of the season for Meg Lanning 👏👏 The #DC captain continues her consistent batting display ✨ Can she power her side to a match-winning total? Live 💻📱https://t.co/NlmvrPpyIL#TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/rrDtdOMBiJ — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)