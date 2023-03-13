Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently facing Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, RCB-W have put a good total of 150/4 on board. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry 67*(52) scored a brilliant fifty while Richa Ghosh 37(16) played a very important innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi as she took three wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 150/4

Innings Break!@RCBTweets post a competitive total of 150/4 in the first innings 💪🏻 Will they successfully defend it or do you reckon #DC will chase this down tonight? Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/E13BL45tYr #TATAWPL | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/p5Vx4S8QEG — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)