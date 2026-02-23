Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria is facing intense backlash after a video surfaced showing him refusing to distribute blankets to Muslim women during a charitable drive. The incident, which took place in Kareda village on Sunday, February 22, has sparked a political row in Rajasthan, with opposition leaders accusing Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of religious discrimination and "shameful" conduct.

In the viral video, Jaunapuria is seen handing out blankets to a group of women before stopping to ask for their names. Upon hearing names such as Sukaran Khan, Razia, and Zubaida, the former MP instructed his aides to take the blankets back.

"Those who abuse Prime Minister Modi have no right to take [blankets]," Jaunapuria is heard saying in the video. When met with immediate protests from the women and local residents, he added, "I can't help it if you feel bad about it," before asking the women to leave the area. Tonk Violence: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched During Protest After Independent Candidate Naresh Meena ‘Assaults’ Polling Officer in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Takes Blankets Back From Muslim Women During a Charitable Drive in Tonk

Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria, the former BJP MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, was distributing blankets among the poor. But as soon as he saw some Muslim women, he asked them to leave. He even took back the blankets that had been given to them. As he was leaving, some people tried to… pic.twitter.com/FheuKBhL1j — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 23, 2026

When local villagers confronted Jaunapuria, noting that the elderly women had been waiting for hours, he defended his actions by stating that the distribution was not a government initiative. "This is not a government scheme. It is a personal arrangement," he told the crowd, asserting that he had the discretion to choose the beneficiaries of his own philanthropic efforts.

Jaunapuria, who represented the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency from 2014 to 2024, has previously been recognized for his charitable work, including a free canteen service.

Congress Slams Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Over Viral Video

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from the Congress party. Harish Chandra Meena, the current MP for Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, shared the video on social media, describing the act as an insult to the Constitution.

"Distributing blankets after asking the names of poor, helpless women and taking them back depending on their religion is shameful and inhuman," Meena stated. He questioned whether such actions aligned with the central government's stated programs for minority communities and urged Prime Minister Modi to take disciplinary action. BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Koli Makes Sexist Remarks in Rajasthan Assembly, Says ‘Our Govt Delivered a Son in the Very First Budget’; Congress Reacts to Viral Video.

Harish Chandra Meena Slams Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria's Action

आज टोंक जिले की निवाई विधानसभा के ग्राम करेडा बुजुर्ग में भगवान के मंदिर पर पूर्व सांसद सुखबीर सिंह जौनापुरिया द्वारा मुस्लिम रोजेदार महिलाओं से किया गया व्यवहार न केवल निंदनीय है बल्कि इस देश के सामाजिक ताने बाने को नष्ट करने वाली विघटनकारी सोच का परिणाम है। गरीब और असहाय… pic.twitter.com/Nhxrp12Wnf — Harish Chandra Meena (@HC_meenaMP) February 22, 2026

Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of Congress’s social media wing, also weighed in, calling the former MP's behavior "petty" and praising those who stood up to him during the event. Tong MLA Sachin Pilot called the incident "extremely reprehensible and unfortunate". He said discrimination based on the basis of religion and caste is not only morally wrong but also a violation of constitutional rights.

Supriya Shrinate, Sachin Pilot Criticise Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria

BJP के पूर्व सांसद सुखवीर सिंह जौनपुरिया टोंक में कम्बल वितरण कर रहे थे तभी उन्होंने एक गरीब मुस्लिम महिला को बेइज़्ज़त कर उसका कंबल वापस ले लिया असल में तो दिल और विचारों से दरिद्र यह छोटे और घिनौने मन का आदमी ख़ुद है सही विरोध किया लोगों ने, मुँह पे दे मारना चाहिए था कंबल pic.twitter.com/q9VB2heasr — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 23, 2026

BJP और RSS की मानवीय दृष्टिकोण और संवेदनाओं की व्याख्या में करुणा की बजाय नफरत झलकती है। एक गरीब, ज़रूरतमंद महिला को कंबल देने से वंचित करना और उसका अपमान करना बेहद निंदनीय और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। धर्म और जाति के आधार पर भेदभाव करना न केवल नैतिक रूप से गलत है, बल्कि संवैधानिक… pic.twitter.com/UyerEGK3gz — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) February 23, 2026

As of Monday morning, the Rajasthan BJP has not issued an official statement regarding Jaunapuria's comments, and local police have not yet confirmed if any formal complaints have been filed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).