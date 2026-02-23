The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium has produced a talking point beyond the boundaries. While India’s 76-run defeat on Sunday, 22 February, left fans disappointed, a viral video involving the personal life of all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the centre of an intense online debate. Hardik Pandya Gifts Land Rover Worth INR 4 Crore To Son Agastya and Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic.
The footage shows Pandya’s girlfriend, model and actor Mahieka Sharma, clapping in the stands immediately after his dismissal. The reaction has led to varied interpretations from cricket enthusiasts and social media users, with some questioning the timing.
The Moment of Hardik Pandya's Dismissal
The incident occurred in the 15th over of the Indian innings. Chasing a formidable target of 188, India were reeling at 87/5 when Pandya attempted to clear the ropes off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj. The all-rounder failed to get the necessary distance and was caught by Tristan Stubbs at long-on for a scratchy 18 off 17 balls. Hardik Pandya's 'No-Look' Moment After Dismissing Sahibzada Farhan in IND vs PAK Goes Viral.
As Pandya began his walk back to the pavilion, the broadcast camera panned to the VIP stands, capturing Mahieka Sharma applauding. The gesture was notably different from the usual sombre reactions seen in a player's box following a crucial wicket.
Watch: Mahieka Sharma Clapping
Social Media Reaction
The clip quickly transitioned from the live broadcast to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, where it amassed millions of views within hours.
Why Was Mahieka Sharma Clapping
Bro why was Mahieka Sharma clapping on Hardik’s wicket??😭
'Knows Nothing About Cricket'
Why is Mahieka Sharma clapping after Hardik Pandya dismissal? Clearly she knows nothing about cricket 😭😭#HardikPandya #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup #ICCMensT20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/KIH4YFSxfL
'Why Was She Clapping?'
Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma Relationship
The relationship between Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma became public in late 2025 and was officially confirmed by Pandya in October of that year. Just last week, during the tournament’s group stage, Pandya shared a heartfelt birthday post for Sharma, calling her his "princess" and crediting her for "reigniting his passion" for the sport.
Pandya even revealed a new tattoo on the back of his neck featuring the letter 'M' and two leopards, symbolising their bond. Despite the public displays of affection, the intense scrutiny of the T20 World Cup has once again placed the couple’s public interactions under the microscope.
Beyond the viral moment, the defeat in Ahmedabad has placed defending champions India at the bottom of Group 1 in the Super 8 stage. With a significantly dented Net Run Rate of -3.80, India must now win their remaining two fixtures against the West Indies and Zimbabwe to stay in contention for the semi-finals.
