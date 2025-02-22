WPL 2025 saw a blockbuster and edge of the seat thriller between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Mumbai Indians Women at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 21. The stadium was packed as the home team was playing there for the first time in WPL 2025. During RCB's batting, the crowd became so loud that MI-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur had to shut her ears. It was similar to when the crowd in Chennai were loud during the CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2024 and Andre Russell shutting his ears when MS Dhoni came on to bat became viral. Fans liked this moment too and made it viral on social media. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Narrow Loss Against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025.

Deafening Noise From M Chinnaswamy Crowd Makes Harmanpreet Kaur Shut Her Ears

women's cricket will forever be indebt to u Chinnaswamy 🫶 pic.twitter.com/MPYxFgZnDy — nou (@mandhanahive) February 21, 2025

