Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their first defeat of WPL 2025 as they lost to Mumbai Indians in the league stage encounter. It was a very close match where the likes of Ellyse Perry and Harmanpreet Kaur played well, but in the end MI-W edged past the defending champions. As RCB-W suffered their first loss of 2025, fans went to social media to share funny memes and jokes on them. Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 4 Wickets in WPL 2025; Ellyse Perry's Knock In Vain As Amanjot Kaur's All-Round Performance Coupled With Harmanpreet Kaur's Half-Century Help MI-W Edge Past RCB-W.

Only Three Constants

There's only three constant things in life: •Death •Taxes •RCB getting owned in Chinnaswamy pic.twitter.com/XcCQkpdVFC — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) February 21, 2025

Baap and Maa

Baap of RCB Maa of RCB https://t.co/vLQhwJteIv pic.twitter.com/it9lXz0R82 — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) February 21, 2025

RCB Fans Right Now

RCB fans right now in losing trauma 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U8uVvAzvfP — Mangesh_talks7 (@Mangesh_talks7) February 21, 2025

RCB's First Loss

rcb's first loss of 2025 pic.twitter.com/0MtZvwyv3j — Rossback (@rossback16) February 21, 2025

RCB

MI Girls to RCB Fans

MI Girls to RCB fans pic.twitter.com/j9yqbEniwz — Ashutosh Sharma (@sharma_ash7239) February 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)