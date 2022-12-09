After getting a decent start, England's first innings at the Multan test has come to an end. The English team has posted a modest total of 281 on board. Opener Ben Dukett (63) and wicket-keeper Ollie Pope (60) scored fifties for England. Meanwhile Mark Wood played a very attacking 27-ball-36 which helped England to get past 250. The star of the day was Pakistani right-arm leg-break bowler Abrar Ahmed. Abrar Ahmed picked up a seven-for in his test debut and brought Pakistan back into the game. Meanwhile, Zahid Mahmood took the other three wickets. How to Watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022, Day 1 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs England Cricket Match With Time in IST.

