Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already demonstrated its limitless possibilities in several walks of life! Recently, a social media user used the help of AI to make the English accent of Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan clearer. The fan, with the username '@AzzyShahzzy' took to X, formerly Twitter to share the AI-powered video where Rizwan's English accent, while chatting with former England captain Mike Atherton, was a 'WOW' as compared to what it was in the original video. This video was of the Pakistan vs England Test series last year. AUS vs PAK 2023-24: Wasim Akram Reacts to Haris Rauf’s Decision To Skip Australia Test Series.

Watch the AI Powered Viral Video Here:

AI has become pretty powerful. I used an AI tool to make the English accent of Mohammad Rizwan much clearer. Really liked this interview so wanted to test it our. pic.twitter.com/hNsP154DwN — Prince 🇮🇪🇵🇰🇦🇫 (@AzzyShahzzy) December 8, 2023

See Original Video of Interview Here:

