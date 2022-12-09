After a historic win in a nail-biting thriller in the 1st Test at Rawalpindi, England will look forward to seal the series by winning the 2nd Test against Pakistan in Multan starting on Friday, December 9. The first day's action would begin at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Sony Sports is providing live telecast of this game on Indian TV sets. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the SonyLIV app and website. PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022: Mark Wood Back in England Team, Replaces Injured Liam Livingstone

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Rawalpindi 👉 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Multan 👉❔ Can @englandcricket continue their fearless approach & secure the series or will hosts 🇵🇰 bounce back in style? 😎💬 Watch #PAKvENG 2️⃣nd Test 🏏, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/dYm4mQxAAF — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 8, 2022

