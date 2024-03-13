Multan Sultans were able to register a thumping victory against the Quetta Gladiators and finished at the top of the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL) points table. During the third ball of the 10th over of the first innings, Gladiators bowler Abrar Ahmed ripped off the middle stump of Multan batsman Usman Khan. Usman played down the wrong line and missed the quicker one from Abrar.

Abrar Ahmed disturbs Usman Khan's furniture

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)